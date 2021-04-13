Cairo (Al-Ittihad) – The Commander of the US Fifth Fleet and the Joint Maritime Force, Samuel Paparo, affirmed his country’s keenness to increase maritime cooperation with Egypt through expansion in the field of joint military exercises.

This came during his meeting with the Commander of the Egyptian Navy, Lieutenant General Ahmed Khaled, who in turn praised the military cooperation with the US side, especially in the technical fields, and the transfer and exchange of experiences in maritime security operations, the field of cybersecurity, and joint exercises.

The two sides held a session of talks, at the headquarters of the Egyptian Naval Forces at Ras El-Tin Naval Base in Alexandria, north of Cairo, which dealt with supporting military cooperation relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, coordinating efforts on ways to confront common threats and challenges, with regard to the security and stability of the region, and maximizing Egypt’s participation in the naval force. Common “CMF”.