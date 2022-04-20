“The enemy is outnumbering us ten to one,” said Sergei Volina of the 36th Marine Separate Brigade, which is holed up in the huge Azovstal factory besieged by Russian forces.

“We appeal to and implore all world leaders to help us,” he added in a video clip, adding, “We ask them to use the procedure of removing the troops and transferring us to a third-party area.”

It is not possible to verify any information provided by the parties given the scale of the battle and the lack of communication in Mariupol.

Russian forces are believed to have gradually moved into the city, and some Ukrainian officials said Tuesday that a hospital near the Azovstal factory was directly hit.

Volina noted that the Russian forces have “an advantage in the air, artillery, forces on the ground, equipment and tanks.”

“We are only defending one target (…) the Azovstal plant, where, in addition to the military, there are civilians who have fallen victim to this war,” he added.

On Tuesday, Russia called in a new warning to the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their weapons “immediately”, saying that the Ukrainian forces inside the Azovstal plant were facing a “disastrous situation”.