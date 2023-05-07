Russia is preparing for big celebrations on Tuesday, to commemorate its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in 1945, and seeks to declare control of Bakhmut on the same day.

“In Bakhmut, the Russians have increased the intensity of shelling with heavy weapons, and have begun using more advanced equipment and regrouping forces,” Sersky said via the “Telegram” application.

The commander of the Ukrainian ground forces indicated that Russia “has not changed its plans (regarding the date of announcing the capture of Bakhmut), and is doing everything in its power to control the city and continue the offensive.”

“As of Sunday, the Ukrainian forces managed to disrupt the enemy’s plans in the direction of Bakhmut, but the Russians still hope to capture the city by May 9. Therefore, the task of the defense forces is to prevent this from happening,” the senior military official emphasized.

The commander of the ground forces also announced that he visited the Ukrainian soldiers at the front in Bakhmut, and met with unit commanders.

Sersky emphasized: “Today it is important to make decisions as quickly as possible and predict the enemy’s actions. Direct contact with the commanders makes it possible to understand the situation in detail and plan future actions.”

The battle of Bakhmut became the fiercest battle of the war in Ukraine, claiming thousands of lives on both sides during the fierce fighting that extended for months.

The Russian private military group, “Wagner”, which is leading the fighting in Bakhmut, has changed plans to withdraw from the city, saying it has been promised to receive more weapons from Moscow.

Wagner announced that it may continue its attack on what Russia sees as a springboard to other cities in the Donbass region.