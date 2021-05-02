Rear Admiral, Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Navy, said: The anniversary of the founding of the Naval Forces for this year overlooks us, carrying with them the fragrance of wisdom, altruism and originality that was characteristic of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “May God rest his soul.” With the beginning of May 1968, the wise man of the nation had an insightful vision that led him to issue his orders to establish the sea wing to support the Abu Dhabi Defense Force as the primary nucleus of the current naval forces. The sea wing began its work with small patrol boats a gift from the same commander bearing the names of “Shuja, Punishment and Shaheen.” Soon after, the nascent navy began with 40-foot patrol boats and 56-foot armed patrol boats, followed by the 110-foot-class armed boats.

Rear Admiral, Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan added in a speech on the occasion of the fifty-third anniversary of the founding of the Navy … “The successes of the Navy are gradually increasing, and with them the unlimited support from our wise leadership increases with guidance, supervision and encouragement, until the Navy developed from a small force with limited capabilities.” Dedicated to protect economic facilities near the coast to what it has become today, from a naval force capable of protecting the state’s interests in all seas, equipped with various types of armed ships with advanced capabilities, and to establish naval bases deployed on the coasts of the state .. And the navy has received in recent years A number of ships and boats of various sizes, led by professional human cadres, which makes our freedom a protective veil and an impregnable dam in front of every aggressor.Undoubtedly, this development did not come by surprise, but rather was the fruit of the far-sighted strategy set by the General Command of the Armed Forces after it was ridiculed for it. The wise leadership shall have all the material capabilities required to achieve the desired goals and enable the naval forces to carry out their tasks in accordance with the nature of the tasks and the potential sources of threat. “

He said, “We are fortunate to have our naval forces, in this year which coincides with its 53rd birthday, our beloved country celebrates the golden jubilee of the union of the United Arab Emirates, and on this occasion we renew our pride in our maritime forces, and the development and global competitive material and technological capabilities they have achieved, due to the initiative of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.” Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul,” who was the first to lay the foundation stone for building what we are seeing today from the naval forces capable of performing their duty ably. “

The Commander of the Navy added, “We have not had the slightest doubt since our joining the Navy, that we will reap the benefits of the distinction of the performance of these forces in all international forums, due to their variety, equipment and discipline, and with the high morale of all the personnel of the naval forces. We pledge to God and our commander.” The highest, is to protect ourselves from this pure Emirati fever. “

He said, “As an integral part of the armed forces, the naval forces endeavor around the clock to maintain their combat readiness, to carry out any duty required of them in a timely manner, with high professionalism and professionalism, and what exercises and maneuvers that our naval forces carry out from time to time, except in preparation for meeting the call of duty in At the time. “

Rear Admiral, Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Navy, concluded, “On this occasion, dear to our hearts, I raise my name and the names of non-commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers and members of the Navy to the shrine of my master His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.” May God protect him, and his deputy, Sir His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the highest words of congratulations and blessings And gratitude on the Naval Forces Day on the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of its founding … I ask God Almighty to perpetuate happiness, pride and progress on our emirates.





