“Two Majors” Denied Colonel Puzik’s Detention While Trying to Escape from SVO

Acting commander of the 87th motorized rifle regiment (MR) of the 1st brigade of the 51st combined arms army Igor Puzik was detained by military counterintelligence on the administrative border of the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). This was reported by the Telegram channel “Two Majors”.

It was alleged that an officer with the call sign Evil attempted to escape from the special military operation (SVO) zone.

The channel later denied this information. having indicatedthat Puzika was confused with another person.

They say they took the wrong guy “Two Majors” Telegram channel

TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov also pointed out that Puzik’s detention is fake. “Nobody has been detained. Nobody has fled anywhere. The commander continues to perform his duties. Enough of the hype,” he wrote on his Telegram.

The fighters accused Puzik of drug trafficking, theft and lying

On September 13, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok published a dying video of two volunteer servicemen of the 1st Slavyansk Brigade with the call signs Ernest (Sergey Gritsai) and Goodvin (Dmitry Lysakovsky). The servicemen said that they were collecting important information about the location of enemy targets using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). However, they and their colleagues were transferred to an assault detachment without explanation.

According to Gritsai and Lysakovsky, this happened because of a conflict with Puzik. Goodwin also stated that Zloy was involved in drug trafficking in the regiment. Moreover, Puzik allegedly, at the instigation of the Americans, contributed to the liquidation of the “best UAV aircraft-type crew, which regularly supplied intelligence information,” Lysakovsky claimed.

Another reason for the fighters’ discontent was that Puzik reported on taking control of populated areas, although in reality this did not happen. In addition, Ernest and Goodwin told about the theft of Zloy’s relatives – in particular, they stated that because of Puzik’s wife, restored Mavic copters appeared in the regiment at the price of new ones. “Steal from the profit, not from turnover!” Lysakovsky joked at the time.

An investigation has been launched into the fighters’ statement.

The video of Gritsai and Lysakovsky appeared online because both fighters were killed in combat with the enemy four days after their appointment. Ernest said he sent the video to eight different addresses in the hope that at least one channel would leak the information.

After news of the video spread in the media, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructed his deputy, the head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), Colonel General Viktor Goremykin, and the Chief of the General Staff of the AF, Army General Valery Gerasimov, to look into the situation together with the FSB. The head of the defense department intends to take this matter under personal control.