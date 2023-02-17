Lieutenant General Mordvichev replaced Colonel General Lapin as commander of the Central Military District

Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev officially became the commander of the Central Military District (TsVO). About the change of the head of the Central Military District reports TASS with reference to the data of the Unified State Register of Legal Entities (EGRLE).

According to the data cited from the Unified State Register of Legal Entities, Mordvichev took the place of Colonel General Alexander Lapin.

RBC notesthat the appointment of Mordvichev was reported back in January by State Duma deputy Dmitry Sablin.

Previously, Mordvichev commanded the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District.

On October 29, the ChGTRK Grozny TV channel announced the dismissal of Colonel General Alexander Lapin. The journalists recalled that the general was repeatedly criticized by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, in particular, for leaving the village of Krasny Liman.