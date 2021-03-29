The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ruslan Khomchak supported the initiative to adopt a law on collaboration, which, in particular, provides for responsibility for cooperation with Russia and the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR.

“Of course you do. I think that our legislator will find the wisest edition and accept it, “he said in an interview with Gordon, answering the question whether Ukraine needs such a law.

On February 26, it became known that a group of deputies of the Ukrainian parliament from the Servant of the People faction proposed to introduce criminal liability for collaboration and to limit the possibility for the guilty to hold public office for up to 15 years. It provides, in particular, responsibility for the “denial of armed aggression against Ukraine”, cooperation with the Russian Federation, the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR. Such a bill is registered on the official website of the Verkhovna Rada. Egor Chernev, a deputy from the Servant of the People faction, acted as its co-author. He hopes the law will be passed by the end of 2021.

In the spring of 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d’état in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest information from the UN, almost 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, at the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, but after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, firefights are ongoing. Kiev has repeatedly accused Moscow of interfering in internal affairs. In 2015, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a statement in which the Russian Federation was named an “aggressor country”. Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.