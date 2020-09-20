India and China are not taking the name of ending the border dispute (India China Border Tension). However, the defense minister in Parliament also believed that the matter is not so easy. He said that the solution can be found only through negotiation but peace on the border is necessary. In this sequence, the Commander level talk between the two countries is going to be held once again on Monday. This will be the sixth dialogue at the Corps Commander level. The special thing is that it will also include a senior Foreign Ministry official.According to sources, the talks between the two countries at the level of core commander will be in Moldo, part of China. This dialogue will start at 9 am. It is clear that India wants some strong solutions through this dialogue. During the SCO summit, the foreign ministers of the two countries had assured that they were serious about disabilities. He promised that earlier agreements would be respected. The Indian delegation may be led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps of Leh, while Major General Liu Lin will be involved in the talks on behalf of China. India may pressurize China to immediately withdraw from finger points in this dialogue.

Till now the negotiations between China and India have proved fruitless. China says something else and says something else. Even after assuring peace and staying within its limits, it is not deterring the expansionist policy.

Actually China is surprised by the strength of India. The Indian Army has strengthened its position on several peaks between August 29 and September. Once the Chinese army tried to infiltrate, Indian soldiers showed them the way back. Firing was done from that side even then the soldiers were not encouraged. At least three incidents of air firing occurred on the southern bank of Pangong Lake.

The External Affairs Minister and the Defense Minister had also met their counterparts during the SCO conference and talked about establishing peace. At that time, China seemed to agree but still did not desist from its antics. There have been repeated attempts of encroachment by the Chinese Army. After this, the Indian Army is continuously conducting operations in which strategic heights are being reached. These operations are monitored by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narwane.