This is the eighth Cuban soldier who has died in recent months, who have been part of the so-called “historical generation.”



12/15/2024



Updated at 7:53 p.m.





This December 14, the commander died Julio Camacho Aguileraa man “extremely faithful to the Revolution,” as reported on the social network X by the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (MINFAR).

«The FAR combatants regret the sad news of the death…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only