Sonora.- Jesus Alberto Navarro Velarde, operational commander of the Municipal police of Cajeme, sonorousmurdered this Friday along with his escort, had received a funeral wreath with his name in the month of Februarypublishes the AFN news agency.

Said funeral wreath was taken as a Death threatat the time.

This commander was recognized for his dedication to security work and for his high sense of humanity, highlights AFN.

Jesús Alberto Navarro Velarde, known as “Navarritos”, and his escort, Jorge Alberto Galindo Ayónalias “The cat“, they were riddled with bullets when they were inside patrol car 298, this for mayo streetbetween February 5 and Sinaloa, Developable colony 4in the banking area of Cajeme.

He stroke It happened shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Elements of various security forces arrived at the site, confirming the death of the two policemen and that in the area there were more than 50 shell casings from long weapons percussed and scattered.

It is said that practically the agents died instantlyat the hands of gunmen who were in a vehicle that they were surprised.

Personnel from the Sonora State Attorney General’s Office immediately began investigations.

The Citizen Committee for Public Safety of Sonora, in addition to that of Hermosillo, condemned the assassination of Commander Navarro Velarde, and asked the authorities to punish those responsible to the fullest extent of the law.