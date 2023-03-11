Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrsky explained the defense of Artemovsk with a desire to gain time

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) continue the defense of Artemivsk (the Ukrainian name of the city is Bakhmut) in order to buy time, explained Alexander Syrsky, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His words lead Telegram-channel “Strana.ua”.

“We need to buy time to accumulate reserves and start the spring counteroffensive, which is just around the corner,” Syrsky said during a trip to Artemovsk.

The battle for the city has been going on for more than seven months – the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been holding the line in Artemivsk since August 2022. On March 7, the Donetsk People’s Republic announced control over half of the city. The Ukrainian authorities are going to continue the defense of Artemovsk.

On March 11, it became known that Russian forces had cut off the last major supply road for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Artemovsk. It was clarified that the fighters of the Wagner PMC are holding a major supply route for the Ukrainian group of troops under fire control, which is why the Armed Forces of Ukraine are forced to use washed-out country roads, the publication says.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that control of the city would allow the Russian Armed Forces to advance deep into Ukraine. The Minister called Artemivsk an important center of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.