The Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Germany, Vice Admiral Kaya-Achim Schönbach, resigned after saying that Crimea would never return to Ukraine. About this on Saturday, January 22, informed Der Spiegel.

It is noted that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht at an emergency meeting discussed Schönbach’s statement with Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn. They concluded that Schönbach should immediately publicly clarify his words.

Later, the Commander-in-Chief of the German Navy announced his intention to leave the post, Lambrecht and Zorn accepted his resignation.

I have just asked the federal secretary of defense to immediately relieve me of my tasks and duties as commander of the navy. Kai-Achim Shenbach Commander-in-Chief of the German Navy

They also wrote about Schönbach’s resignation Bild and Reuters.

Last statement

On January 22, Vice Admiral Kai-Ahim Shenbach, during a conference of the Indian Institute of Defense Studies Manohar Parrikara, assessed the likelihood of the return of Crimea to Ukraine.

The Crimean peninsula is gone and will never return [в состав Украины]. It is a fact Kai-Achim Shenbach Commander of the German Navy

German reaction

Later, on January 22, the German Ministry of Defense commented on the words of the commander-in-chief about the ownership of Crimea. The department said they did not agree with Schönbach’s position.

These statements in their content and wording in no way correspond to the position of the ministry. Mr. Schönbach will have the opportunity to speak to the Inspector General [Бундесвера Эберхардом Цорном] Ministry of Defense of Germany

Also, the statement of the head of the German Navy about Crimea angered the German government. Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht held an urgent video call with Armed Forces Inspector General Eberhard Zorn and a public relations consultant to discuss Schönbach’s words. The Vice Admiral was to have an explanatory talk on Monday, January 24th. Dissatisfied with his words and in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Ukraine’s outrage

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine found unacceptable the words of the Commander of the Naval Forces (Navy) of Germany, Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schönbach about the impossibility of returning the Crimea. The statement argues that even an attempt to understand Russian President Vladimir Putin by the commander of the German Navy must have its own moral and political security limits.

The Crimean peninsula can only be lost in the fantasy of a German Vice Admiral. Crimea will definitely return thanks to the hard efforts of Ukraine and its partners Oleg Nikolenko Press Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanded clarification from the German government in connection with Schönbach’s words and a public refutation of statements that “undermine the sovereignty, territorial integrity of Ukraine and efforts to de-escalate the situation in Europe.”

In addition, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry told the German Ambassador to the Republic, Anke Feldhusen, that the statements of Kai-Achim Schönbach that Ukraine does not meet the criteria for NATO membership, and Crimea will never return to its composition, are unacceptable.

What did they say in Crimea?

The first vice-speaker of the Crimean parliament, Yefim Fiks, saw in the statements of German officials the desire of Europe to be friends with Russia.

This indicates that a sobering up is beginning in Europe, an understanding of the realities is beginning, that it is better to be friends with Russia than to conduct a discussion from a position of strength. It is the recognition of the actual realities, of what is happening in Russia, that Crimea is part of the Russian Federation, of course, today this sounds like a proposal to remove Crimea from the agenda and build good neighborly normal relations between Ukraine and Russia, Russia and Europe, Russia and NATO, Russia and USA Yefim Fix First Deputy Chairman of the State Council of Crimea

He added that earlier European politicians and public figures had already spoken out for the restoration of normal relations with the Russian Federation and the recognition of Crimea as part of it. According to him, the situation is “healing”, becoming more understood by Germany.

Zelensky’s promises

After a statement from Schönbach, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky promised that Crimea and Donbas would return to Ukraine very soon. He recalled that about 100 years ago, the Act of Unification was proclaimed, when the Ukrainian People’s Republic and the Western Ukrainian People’s Republic (UNR and ZUNR) united into one state.

See also The Ministry of Defense of Germany expressed disagreement with the statements of the head of the Navy about the Crimea Now Donbass and Crimea, alas, are cut off from Ukraine. And unfortunately, for a long time – it’s the eighth year. I know that we will certainly be together and I am convinced: very soon, not in a century. Both in Donetsk and Crimea, we will definitely proclaim a new Act of Unification and we will celebrate it annually Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

State Duma deputy of the 7th convocation Ruslan Balbek responded to Zelensky’s statement, saying that the Ukrainian leader has nothing to brag about.

Probably, today the Ukrainian president woke up in a good mood and thought about something pleasant to say to the people, and with vague deadlines, but very much expected. So he broke out with another tirade about the return of Crimea and Donbass. Let’s face it, today Zelensky has nothing to boast of either in politics or in the economy. It remains only to pour honey in speeches Ruslan Balbek Deputy of the State Duma of the VII convocation

According to Balbek, such speeches by Zelensky are not believed either in the Donbass or in Ukraine.