Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny promised to “do something” to seize Crimea, no matter what. On July 14, he stated this in an interview. The Washington Post.

“As soon as I have the funds, I will do something. I don’t care, no one will stop me,” he said.

At the same time, the publication noted that Zaluzhny “is not shy about his intentions to return the Crimea,” although a number of Western officials are afraid of Russia’s reaction if Ukraine tries to do something against the peninsula.

Zaluzhny also admitted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine use “Ukrainian-made weapons for frequent strikes across the border,” which Kyiv will never officially recognize, the newspaper writes.

On July 8, Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, announced that Ukraine had no real plans to return the peninsula. He pointed out that Ukraine’s statements regarding Crimea can be regarded as a method of conducting an ideological struggle.

The Kyiv authorities have repeatedly announced their intention to return Crimea to Ukraine. In May, President Volodymyr Zelensky initiated the creation of a council for the de-occupation and reintegration of the region. According to the Ukrainian leader, the return of Crimea is an uncontested option both for Ukraine and for the whole world.

However, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on April 18, the Kyiv regime’s statements about the return of the Crimean peninsula are demagogic. The diplomat also recalled the promises of the Ukrainian authorities to destroy the Russian language and Russian culture in the event of the seizure of the Russian region.

Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 after a referendum in which the majority of the inhabitants of the peninsula voted for reunification with the Russian Federation. Meanwhile, Kyiv refuses to recognize the results of the vote and considers Crimea its territory.