Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny announced on January 17 the first personal meeting with the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Pentagon, General Mark Milley.

“Today in Poland, my first personal meeting with <...> Milli took place,” the message reads. Telegram channel Zaluzhny.

He thanked Milli for the help provided to Kyiv, and also conveyed what the Ukrainian military needs at the moment.

Previously, only telephone conversations between Zaluzhny and Milli took place.

In early January, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the United States had allocated a new $3 billion military aid package to Ukraine. Jean-Pierre called the new aid package the largest. It will include infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), howitzers, armored personnel carriers and surface-to-air missiles.

After that, the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said that the supply of weapons from Washington was inciting Kyiv “to new terrible deeds.”

Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov believes the Western alliance will be trapped as each new support for Kyiv and pledge of allegiance leaves it no room for maneuver and retreat.

Western countries began to arm Ukraine more actively against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by Russia since February 24 to protect Donbass. Its beginning was preceded by the aggravation of the situation in the region.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.