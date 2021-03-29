The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak said in an interview with Gordon on Monday, March 29, that Kiev does not record Russia’s preparations for a military conflict, but there is a threat of such a development of events.

According to Khomchak, for the start of armed clashes, there must be appropriate actions on the part of Russia.

“Is there a direct threat that tomorrow morning we will wake up and there will be a war? Today the General Staff assesses the situation in such a way that it will not be there tomorrow. Because for this there must be appropriate factors, appropriate actions must be taken by the Russian Federation, “he said in an interview with Gordon on Monday, March 29.

The commander-in-chief noted that the conflict is periodically escalating in the Donbas. In particular, after the agreement on the ceasefire regime in the east of Ukraine, up to 50 attacks per month were recorded. This trend was recorded in August and September.

At the same time, Khomchak stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the declaration of the ceasefire on July 27, 2020, “are fulfilling the agreements that were declared at a high level.”

Earlier on Monday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic Natalia Nikonorova said that Ukraine is provoking an aggravation of the conflict in Donbass and is following the path of a forceful solution to the conflict.

According to her, the Ukrainian authorities provoke the republics’ military to return fire and full-fledged hostilities.

On March 26, it was reported that as a result of shelling in the area of ​​the Shuma settlement in the Donbass, four Ukrainian soldiers were killed. Against this background, the Kiev delegation to the contact group on Donbass announced an emergency meeting and appealed to the OSCE to hold an extraordinary meeting of the security subgroup.

In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the UN, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict.

The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, in particular, during the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. But even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.