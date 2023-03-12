The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a conversation with a colleague from the United States, Milli, stated the need to strengthen air defense

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny, in a conversation with Mark Milley, Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, stated the need to strengthen the country’s air defense (air defense) capabilities. He wrote about this in his Telegram.

According to the report, Zaluzhny and Milli discussed “a number of important topics.” “I dwelled in detail on the issue of Ukraine’s defense needs. We are talking about the supply of ammunition and equipment. He emphasized the importance of strengthening the capabilities of air defense, ”wrote Zaluzhny. In addition, the military discussed the course of hostilities.