For a good two months, Russia has been trying to advance into the Kharkiv region – so far with moderate success. The losses in the Ukraine war are enormous.

Kyiv – At the beginning of May, Moscow’s troops launched Ukraine War a cross-border offensive. But despite the enormous human and material investment by Russia, the advance in the north-eastern region of Kharkiv quickly came to a halt. Although little has been achieved there so far, the operation was Vladimir Putin’s troops are extremely costly. According to new reports, Russian losses in the area are more than 90 percent.

Russia began the offensive on May 9 with a significant force, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses north of the city of Kharkiv, near Vovchansk. Despite initial territorial gains, the Kharkiv campaign had stalled by early June due to fierce Ukrainian resistance. This was also achieved by Ukrainian attacks on supply lines across the border in Russia’s Belgorod region, which created logistical problems for Putin’s forces.

Russia is relying on outdated tactics in the Ukraine war – Putin’s losses are currently extremely high

The inability to break the Ukrainian forces underscores the ongoing problems within Russia’s military structure, according to a report by the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). Poor planning and coordination, inadequate logistical support and low troop morale have been once again exposed. Despite the lessons learned from 40 months of intense fighting, the Russian military relied on outdated tactics and equipment.

According to the New York Times Russia recruits 25,000 to 30,000 new soldiers every month – about as many as die on the battlefield. This has enabled the Russian army to send wave after wave of troops at the Ukrainian defenses in the hope of overwhelming them and breaking through the trench lines. Russian soldiers compare the tactic to a meat grinder – while the commanding officers seem to be unaware that they are sending infantrymen to their deaths.

Little change in the front despite meat grinder tactics: Putin’s troops suffer enormous losses

This approach proved effective at times, bringing the Russian army victories in Avdiivka and Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. However, Ukrainian and Western officials say it was less successful in the offensive on Kharkiv. According to US officials, Russia achieved an important goal, namely the creation of a buffer zone along the border to make it more difficult for Ukrainians to penetrate the country. However, Ukraine has managed to largely stabilize the frontThis has allayed immediate Western fears that Moscow might encircle Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Moreover, the failure of the advance has once again revealed the weakness of the meat grinder tactic: enormous losses for Putin’s troops. Analysts from British military intelligence put Russian losses in May at an average of 1,200 per day and said they were the highest of the entire war. The balance in the following months did not look much better either.

Ukraine war a nightmare for Russia’s soldiers – current figures show high losses

Since the beginning of July alone, the losses of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region amount to 2,939 dead and 6,509 wounded, as The New Voice of Ukraine reported. “That means the enemy’s estimated losses in our direction are about 91 percent,” Colonel Viktor Solymtschuk, deputy commander of the “Joint Task Force Kharkiv,” told the paper. In Vovchansk, the Russians lost large parts of their 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade as well as their 83rd and 157th Brigades. Due to the high losses, the Russian military leadership has now been forced to withdraw units from other areas and deploy reserves, said Solymtschuk. However, the offensive potential remains high.

For the Russian soldiers, the situation is a nightmare. In a video message broadcast by the Russian news agency Astra published and published by the British Guardian was verified, Anton Andreyev paints a grim picture of the operation around Kharkiv. The soldier of the fifth company of the 1009th Russian regiment reports how his unit was decimated. Out of 100 soldiers, only 12 are still alive. “They are simply cutting us up. We are sent under machine guns and drones in daylight, like meat. And the commanders just shout ‘forward and forward’,” says Andreyev. (tpn)