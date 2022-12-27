Home page politics

Of: Marcus Gable

In the Ukraine war, chair-sharing continues among Russia’s military leaders. With Yevgeny Nikiforov, a commander who is said to be connected to the Wagner group is now rising.

Munich – The attack by Russian troops in the Ukraine war stalled months ago and has made little progress since then. The management level, on the other hand, recorded significantly more movement. Also at Christmas. As the intelligence service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday, General Yevgeny Nikiforov has been promoted to commander of units in Russia’s Western Military District in the attacked neighboring country.

For this, Colonel-General Sergei Kusowlev had to give way after only one month. It is the third change of personnel in this position since the beginning of the war. According to Ukrainian intelligence officials, Nikiforov was previously the chief of staff and first deputy commander of the Eastern Military District. He is considered a confidant of Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Sergei Surovik, who is in command of the Russian units in Ukraine.

For the intelligence service, this change is a sign of an internal dispute, because Kusovlev was considered a candidate from among Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Prigozhin and Surovikin are seen as rivals to Shoigu, who they blame for setbacks on the battlefield. Nikiforov’s deposed predecessor is also accused of not satisfactorily preparing for an offensive in the direction of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

The new commander, who is close to Wagner, will issue his orders from his command post in Boguchar in Voronezh Oblast in the far west of Russia. He commanded parts of the Wagner group in Donbas in 2014 and 2015, according to research by the investigative network Bellingcat, Wagner founder Dmitri Utkin reported to Nikiforov at the time, who acted as chief of staff of Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army.

Nikiforov and Wagner founder Utkin: Apparently they worked together to shoot down a transport plane

The Ukrainian state security service SBU also revealed that Nikiforov gave Utkin and his Wagner group the order to shoot down a Ukrainian transport plane on June 14, 2014. At that time, two of the eight crew members died. Although Ukraine suspected Russia to be behind the attack, separatists claimed responsibility.

Nikiforov’s rise within the invasion forces should also further strengthen the position of the Wagner group, created and feared by Prigozhin and Utkin. It remains to be seen what the development means for Shoigu and ultimately also for Vladimir Putin. (mg)