Toluca.- Eulises González Hernández, who served as Director of Public Security for the municipality of Acambay, was arrested by personnel from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM).

According to state sources, the ministerial staff executed an arrest warrant against the police commander for the crime of extortion.

However, it is being investigated whether he is related to the disappearance of Agustín Oropeza Armendáriz, director of Public Security of the municipality of Temascalcingo, and his bodyguard, Juan Carlos Zaldívar Zaldívar.

Both agents disappeared last Monday and their patrol car was abandoned on a road in the Los Sauces area of ​​Acambay, an incident that was attributed by the authorities to an alleged cell of the Familia Michoacana.

Reports indicate that González Hernández was arrested last Thursday in the Las Manzanas neighborhood, in the municipality of Jilotepec, near the Northern Regional Operational Subdirectorate of the State of Mexico Security Secretariat.