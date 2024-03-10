Just days after Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection – a bundle of 17 Command & Conquer favorites – dropped on Steam, EA is already hinting that there may be more to come.

In a statement posted to Steam (via the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit), lead producer Jim Vessella addressed C&C fans directly for the first time since September 2020, and teased that they would “continue to try and find opportunities to support the C&C community […] after the launch of the first C&C Remastered Collection”.



Command & Conquer™ The Ultimate Collection – Trailer





It's the use of the word “first” that has fans excited. Right now, there's no formal word on any additional C&C games getting a Steam release, let alone another collection, and signing off the post “until next time” has raised hopes that Vessella won't be taking another three years to circle back to the community.

Is it concrete proof that another collection is on the way? No, of course not. But it's enough to get C&C players fanning the flames of speculation nonetheless. We'll keep you posted, as always.

ICYMI, EA released a number of its older games on Steam for the first time at a discounted price. Newly-added titles include games from the Command & Conquer series, the early Dungeon Keeper games, and SimCity 3000 Unlimited. All the games EA has released feature the most up-to-date patches, too.