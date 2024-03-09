Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 has surpassed 6,000 concurrent players on Steam in the past few hours, as revealed by SteamDB . It seems that the launch in the Valve store did really good for the game, which found a large audience eager to play it. To be precise, he recorded a maximum peak of 6,351 contemporary players, recorded practically at the time of writing this news. So in the next few hours it could even improve further.

A game still loved

Despite the years, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 is still much loved

Of the classic Electronic Arts titles just released on the platform, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 is certainly the one that is achieving the best results. It's also doing better than all the other chapters of the series that are part of the collection Command & Conquer Ultimate Collectionwhich currently allows you to take home 17 games for €9.88.

Consider that Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 was originally published in 2000, so it's 24 years old. It must be said that it has always been a much loved chapter, as can also be seen from 93% of the more than 1,100 positive reviews received on Steam.

So if you are looking for a great one strategy in real timenow you know what to do.