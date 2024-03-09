Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 has surpassed 6,000 concurrent players on Steam in the past few hours, as revealed by SteamDB. It seems that the launch in the Valve store did really good for the game, which found a large audience eager to play it. To be precise, he recorded a maximum peak of 6,351 contemporary players, recorded practically at the time of writing this news. So in the next few hours it could even improve further.
A game still loved
Of the classic Electronic Arts titles just released on the platform, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 is certainly the one that is achieving the best results. It's also doing better than all the other chapters of the series that are part of the collection Command & Conquer Ultimate Collectionwhich currently allows you to take home 17 games for €9.88.
Consider that Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 was originally published in 2000, so it's 24 years old. It must be said that it has always been a much loved chapter, as can also be seen from 93% of the more than 1,100 positive reviews received on Steam.
So if you are looking for a great one strategy in real timenow you know what to do.
