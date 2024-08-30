CDMX.- As a result of the violence that broke out this Thursday in the Tierra Caliente region of Michoacán, a regional commissioner of the Civil Guard was hit in the attacks carried out by opposing groups on the borders of Buenavista and Apatzingán.

The commander was apparently ambushed by an anti-personnel mine homemade by organized crime organizations.

In the face of the shootouts between cells of the Tepalcatepec Cartel and Los Viagras – which allied itself with a group of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) – elements of the Civil Guard, Army and the National Guard deployed their elements in gaps and communities between both municipalities to inhibit acts of violence. Local sources report that the police chief, identified as Ángel Ríos Hernández, was wounded in one of the skirmishes along with three of his elements.

So far, the Michoacán Public Security Secretariat has not commented on this incident.

According to sources, the attack on the commander was reported on radios in the town of Punta de Agua, belonging to the municipality of Buenavista, on the border of Tepalcatepec and the State of Jalisco. In that area, the acts of violence have been going on for three days, after an attack was reported last Tuesday in Buenavista and Apatzingán, supposed strongholds of Los Viagras. Meanwhile, the narco-blockades and the burning of vehicles were reported this Thursday in the town of Cenobio Moreno, belonging to Apatzingán. “In the Tierra Caliente region we guarantee the safety of the population, where through joint actions with federal and state forces we maintain a strong police and military deployment in the municipalities of Apatzingán, Buenavista and Tepalcatepec to combat the incidence of crime,” posted today the Secretary of Security of Michoacán. “The deterrent actions carried out through air and land patrols, as well as drone overflights to reconnoiter places in the mountains and gaps, will not cease. No one is above the law!” Lemon production is paralyzed in various areas of Buenavista, Tepalcatepec, Apatzingán and Aguililla due to constant shootings, producers accused.