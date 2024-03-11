The historic strategic series Command and Conquer could receive aanother Remastered Collectionthat is, a collection of old chapters remastered, according to a strange statement by the producer of the previous collection.
Command and Conquer has in fact already received something similar with the Ultimate Collection, but the Steam blog post which accompanied the launch of this collection on the Valve store is what sparked the idea that there could be another upcoming collection of remastered titles for the series.
Jim Vessel, the producer of the collection in question, spoke of this as the “first” Remastered Collection, mentioning it as if it were a sort of first part of the initiative.
More remasters on the way?
This was enough to spread the idea that there could be another collection in the works at Electronic Arts, also because the Remastered Collection actually includes only two chapters of the series, namely Tiberian Dawn and Red Alert, so there would be room for several others.
Also considering the success of the initiative launched in 2020, it is possible that EA has considered the possibility of remastering other chapters and launching them again within a new collection, but obviously all this is speculation at the moment, awaiting any confirmation .
For the moment, Command and Conquer has a generously sized bundle within Steam, arriving with several other EA classics on the store. Within the collection we find Command & Conquer, The Covert Operations, Red Alert, Red Alert: Counterstrike, Red Alert: The Aftermath, Tiberian Sun, Tiberian Sun Firestorm, Red Alert 2, Red Alert 2: Yuri's Revenge, Renegade, Generals, Generals: Zero Hour, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars, Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars: Kane's Wrath, Red Alert 3, Red Alert 3: Uprising, and Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight. As you can see, there is definitely room for other remasters in the series as well.
#Command #Conquer #Remastered #Collection
Leave a Reply