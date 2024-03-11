The historic strategic series Command and Conquer could receive aanother Remastered Collectionthat is, a collection of old chapters remastered, according to a strange statement by the producer of the previous collection.

Command and Conquer has in fact already received something similar with the Ultimate Collection, but the Steam blog post which accompanied the launch of this collection on the Valve store is what sparked the idea that there could be another upcoming collection of remastered titles for the series.

Jim Vessel, the producer of the collection in question, spoke of this as the “first” Remastered Collection, mentioning it as if it were a sort of first part of the initiative.