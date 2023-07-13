The Comisiones Obreras union accused the new government team in the Murcia City Council of making a series of decisions “that seriously harm both the Consistory staff and the municipality’s citizens as a whole.” Specifically, CC OO denounces in a note that the assignments to the special dedication (a regime of extension of the day by which one works two afternoons a week) and of special availability have not been extended.

“In addition to causing serious economic damage to the workers attached to said regime, this means the reduction of municipal staff, which will slow down the processing of files and the reduction in the hours of provision of customer service” . For the union, this measure, in addition, may mean modification of schedules “and at the moment we have not been called to negotiate these modifications.” Likewise, CC OO states that the payment of overtime has not been authorized “which will hinder everyone’s work by having to carry out tasks that should be carried out outside normal working hours in the morning, which will impair the public services”.

Work overload



Nor has it been authorized, he affirms, the substitution of situations of leave due to temporary disability (IT) or permits for conciliation, or places that remain vacant “with the consequent overload of work for the workers not replaced and the deterioration of the service that is provided.” lend to the citizenry. This has been carried out even with people who had already been informed from the Personnel Service, seriously harming their interests », he details.

For the union, the cuts in the provision of services are practiced “arbitrarily and generally”, and stresses that it does not go into studying “the real needs of the City Council or the organizational consequences of these measures.” From the local executive they did not want to rule on this complaint.