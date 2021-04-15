In a recorded announcement of 18 minutes, President Alberto Fernández announced new restrictive measures for the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) to stop the advance of the second wave of coronavirus and emphasized that they can be replicated by the remaining 22 governors. What Clarín had advanced, the restrictions on night-time circulation will be extended from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Shops must close at 19:00. Gastronomic establishments may not open to the public during the night.

However, the most surprising decision of the head of state was to suspend face-to-face classes for all levels in the largest conglomerate in the country from Monday and for the next two weeks. The measures -through a new DNU- will be extended until April 30, when the decree that Fernández signed only 7 days ago with new restrictions. When the broadcast of the message ended, spontaneous cacerolazos were replicated throughout the City and in Olivos.

Recreational, sports and religious activities in closed spaces were also suspended.

The decision to interrupt classes – while progress is being made in the vaccination plan that includes teachers – curiously, it was not a topic of conversation in the virtual meeting that held hours before the Federal Council of Education made up of the ministers of the 24 jurisdictions and the head of the National Portfolio Nicolas Trotta.

Something similar had happened with the President’s criticism of the control of the restrictions that were already in force. On Monday, when the Federal Council for Internal Security met, there were no complaints from the National Portfolio to national officials.

“I have decided to take a series of imperative measures to guarantee the vaccination process and that the health system is not saturated “, Fernández sentenced in his third advertisement -and virtual national chain- in 4 weeks.

The President ordered that the federal security forces Federal Police – Federal Police, PSA, Prefecture and Gendarmerie – control compliance with the new measures throughout the AMBA. In addition, he ordered the Armed Forces to provide medical assistance in the area. From the Executive they emphasized that the military will be unarmed and they will not thus violate the Internal Security law.

The President and his team intend relieve intensive therapies of the AMBA clinics. “We must avoid social gathering (which the president described as the main risk of contagion), regain distancing, lower circulation and thus gain time again so that intensive care beds for other pathologies are once again reserved for the care of Covid-19 at a time when the increase in infections is sustained “Said the president that this Thursday he will return to the Casa Rosada after staying isolated for 12 days for having contracted the virus.

At the beginning of the day, from the Presidency -and the Minister of Health herself Carla vizzotti at a press conference – they let it be known that there would be no new measures during the day. As the hours passed, the President decided not to delay the decisions any longer. Cafiero and Vizzotti came from urgency to Olivos.

Fernández contacted the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, but from the City they emphasize that he did not speak with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. “I am making this decision and I hope that the governors and mayors who understand that they have to accompany me will do so, it is the responsibility of each governor. This is required by the federal system. As for me, I will preserve the health of all Argentine women. Especially of the Argentines who live in the City, which is the Capital of all Argentines, ”said the president in what seemed like a shot by elevation to the head of government.

In the city they were silent. In the morning, Health Minister Fernán Quirós had asked for more time to evaluate the success of the restrictive measures that were imposed last week. Rodríguez Larreta will give a conference at noon on Thursday. Will object school closings, but I would abide by the national decision. His allies in the opposition wasted no time in criticizing the Executive; especially for face-to-face classes.

AlbertoFernández during the announcement of April 14 with the new restrictions to the AMBA.

Kicillof, who publicly and privately called for stronger measures, held a meeting with GBA mayors during the afternoon. Most folded to the idea of tighter control to circulation in the Conurbano. He was the first governor to salute the measures announced by the President.

Surprisingly, before the end of the day, the province of Santa Fe, which is governed by the Peronist Omar Perotti, announced that for now it will not comply with the changes arranged in the AMBA.

Since Tuesday, when an emergency Cabinet meeting, in the Government the discomfort over the low participation of governors and mayors in the nighttime restrictions imposed since last Friday. “We need the provincial and municipal governments to inspect and enforce. And that you Argentines understand that individual care is central to avoid infecting the other. All the effort we have made is here, it seems insufficient in light of how infections are increasing in Argentina, “reflected the president.

The red button, to which Fernández once alluded, will not have the magnitude of the quarantine of March and April 2020. If the epidemiological situation does not improve, there could be more restrictions. The president assured that there is and will not be speculation politics.

The President also referred to the provision of vaccines and the possibility for the provinces to negotiate on their own with the laboratories, although he acknowledged that they prefer to deal with national states. “We are among those countries that ironically have the privilege of continuing to access vaccines and vaccinate their people,” said Fernández and anticipated that vaccines will continue to arrive. On Sunday 864,000 doses of Astrazeneca will arrive through the WHO COVAX mechanism.

Vizzotti, meanwhile, held a meeting this Thursday with the Indian ambassador to Argentina to ask him to release his country 580 thousand doses of Covishield.

The gabinet economic will meet again this Thursday and measures will be announced, which the Government prefers not to advance, for the affected sectors by the closures. Gastronomists could enter REPRO II that completes the payment of salaries. They also anticipated that, in the absence of IFE, there will be REPROs focused on other segments.

“The discussion is not face-to-face, yes or no; restrictions cannot begin at school when evidence shows that they are safe and necessary spaces to accompany our children,” wrote Education Minister Nicolás Trotta around noon. In a few hours, the Government recalculated.