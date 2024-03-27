The FDP is calling for a parliamentary review of the Corona policy. The SPD and the Greens send out different signals. The Federal Audit Office reprimands Lauterbach's ministry.

DThe pressure is growing on Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to have the Corona policy reviewed not only by a council of experts in the Chancellery, but also in the Bundestag. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) adopted his parliamentary group's demand to set up a study commission.

“We have to work through the pandemic in order to be able to draw the right conclusions for the future,” Lindner told the “Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger”. Today we know that many decisions of the previous federal government “caused great social and economic damage”. Recently, protocols from the Corona crisis team at the Robert Koch Institute sparked a debate about possible political mistakes from 2020 onwards.