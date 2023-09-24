‘Megalodon 2’ was one of the few films that survived the movie release boom. ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’, films that captured the attention of the entire public and generated millions of dollars at the box office. The film starring Jason Statham, who returned to the ring to play the diver again Jonas Taylor, was released just two weeks after the successful productions. In addition, it was able to position itself as one of the favorites of movie theater attendees, although without generating impressive profits.

Now, the sequel about one of the oldest and most giant animals on earth will be released on streaming. For this reason, in the following note, we will tell you all the details about its launch.

When will ‘Megalodon 2’ be released on STREAMING?

The action film, which was directed by Ben Wheatley, will come to streaming on Friday, September 29, 2023. ‘Megalodon 2: The Pit’ hopes to repeat the success it had during its stay in theaters, where it grossed a little more than US$390 million with an initial budget close to US$140 million.

Jason Statham returns to play diver Jonas Taylor, who will investigate the appearance of a new species of shark.

The footage, in which Statham is accompanied by Wu Jing, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, among others, remained the public’s favorite in several countries; However, it could not come close to what was achieved by its predecessor, ‘Megalodon’which raised US$530 million.

Where to watch ‘Megalodon 2’ ONLINE?

‘Megalodon 2’which has a total duration of 116 minutes, that is, 1 hour and 56 minutes, can be seen starting Friday, September 29 on the platform HBO Max. As we had mentioned in previous notes, this film, being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, will be part of the catalog of said streaming page, which also contains the first part of the franchise.

What is ‘Megalodon 2’ about?

For 65 million years, there was one species that dominated the world. Today that ancient creature is about to become a threat. After detecting a considerable increase in activity in a sea trench about 7,600 meters deep, a group of scientists and experts decide to ask Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) for help.

Jonas must enter this underwater ecosystem in the depths, where man has never reached before. In that pit lives an unknown species, and whatever it is, Jonas and his team will have to face whatever lives down there.

Soon, they will discover that they are gigantic megalodons, a type of alpha predator, and this time they hunt in groups. When several of them escape from the sea trench and attack on the surface, Jonas and the rest of his team must use all means at their disposal to stop this threat.

What is the cast of ‘Megalodon 2’?