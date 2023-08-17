Coming soon the edible chip, from the shell of crabs

The first edible chip it could be close: a study by the Italian Institute of Technology in Milan has in fact demonstrated its feasibility for the first time, by borrowing a material obtained from the shell of crabs. The prototype, described in the journal Nanoscale, performs a further step forward to the rapidly developing field of edible electronics, with a precise objective: to develop edible devices capable of entering the body without harming health. Applications range from the diagnosis and treatment of diseases to the food field, for monitor food quality. Sensors need electrical circuits in order to function. However, those present in our daily objects are not suitable to be ingested. The challenge of succeeding build an edible circuit capable of functioning in the body without damaging it was collected by researchers coordinated by Mario Caironi, who decided to try to print it using an inkjet technique, very similar to that used by classic printers.

Coming soon the edible chip, from the shell of crabs

Instead of normal ink, however, they used a liquid gold solution: this method allows to produce complex circuits faster and cheaper than other techniques. Furthermore, gold is a material that can be ingested without causing problems: it does indeed come used in pastry and in the kitchen as decoration. The other fundamental element of the device is chitosan, an edible material obtained from the shell of crustaceans such as crab and shrimp. A thin layer formed by this material is able to absorb the water normally present in the body, allowing the device to function. “These devices could be employed in diagnostics to build edible and digestible pills capable of performing a variety of analysis along the intestine and, if necessary, to release drugs”, underlines Alessandro Luzio, one of the authors of the study. “Then there are applications in the food sector – adds Luzio – for example to check the quality of food or to detect the presence of counterfeits” .

Subscribe to the newsletter

