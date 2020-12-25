Realme X7 Pro is going to be launched in India very soon. However, the company has not yet revealed the official launch date. But the launch of the phone has definitely been confirmed by a support page on Realme India website. The Realme X7 Pro smartphone was first spotted by Musmartprice. Let us know that Realme launched both X7 Pro and X7 phones in China in September this year. In China, the base model of this smartphone with 6GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage is priced at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 24,800).

As far as features are concerned, the Realme X7 Pro Smartphone will be equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display. Which will come with full HD + resolution, 120HZ refresh rate and 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone will be equipped with a dimension 1000+ processor. Along with this, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage will also be provided in the phone. This phone of Realme will work only on Realme Ul based on Android 10 operating system. The phone has a punch-hole at the front for a 32-megapixel selfie camera. At the rear, the phone has four sensors – 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Dr. Yenchi Li, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, said MediaTek is at the forefront of the global 5G revolution and we continue to work with popular smartphone brands to bring 5G enabled devices to Indian consumers. Our flagship grade MediaTek Dimension will provide a premium experience for 1000+ Indian Telecom executives to move 5G in the country as soon as possible.

A 6.55-inch AMOLED display can be given in Realme X7 Pro 5G. Its refresh rate is 120 Hz. This phone is equipped with Dimensity 1000+ processors. It has been launched with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants. To give power to the Reality X7 Pro, it has a 4500 mAh battery, which comes with 65 watt fast charging.

The craze of this realme phone is still being seen in India. The Realme X7 series of premium mobile handsets will strengthen the company in the Indian market. Reality of this Dhansu mobile series will be from the entry level premium phones of other companies including Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus and Samsung in the Indian market.

