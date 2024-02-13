As long as you only do it on the entrance and exit of the A2 to the N230, wrong-way driving will soon be legal in Utrecht.

We were recently able to present that Americans are officially running away with 'our' turbo roundabouts. It took a while, but the US is embracing the roundabout. However, let's not imply that the US is years behind in traffic. In fact, we can still learn something from the traffic engineers there.

DDI

For example, the entrance and exit from the Utrecht Zuilense Ring to the A2 will soon be tackled. That is currently a classic 'Haarlemmermeer connection' (yes, jargon), see the photo below. This type of intersection is not great for high traffic flows, especially because traffic has to go in many directions with traffic lights to allow that.

Current situation

So we can learn something from this regarding the Americans, who have had a type of Haarlemmermeer connection for some time that has a higher settlement. The Americans call this a 'Diverging Diamond Interchange' or DDI. Traffic that wants to continue following the N230 crosses oncoming traffic and thus ends up on the wrong side of the road. So for a real 200 meters you feel like you are driving along the wrong way, because the oncoming traffic is suddenly on the other side.

Fewer crossings

What this means: traffic actually only crosses at the two places where you 'change directions'. A weaving lane will be created on both sides between the two intersections, so traffic no longer has to cross each other there using traffic lights. Below is a video showing the driving directions:

This tiny part of England will hopefully greatly improve the flow between the A2 and the N230. It does take some getting used to suddenly driving on the wrong side. Oh well, as long as you stay within the lines and follow the arrows, little can go wrong. However? The DDI is still in the future, but the province of Utrecht wants to make an investment decision this spring.

