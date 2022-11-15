“Irish Twins,” is how Lorena Hinnawi dubbed her babies, who were born just 11 months apart!

A story that has gone viral on the web in the last few hours. The tiktoker Lorraine Hinnawi she found out she was pregnant shortly after returning home from the hospital and delivering her baby.

Credit: TikTok

Two little brothers, a boy and a girl, born alone 11 months apart. Tiktoker Lorena Hinnawi’s video spread all over the world, reaching beyond 300 thousand views.

The new mother explained that she gave birth to her first child, Massimo, on November 27, 2020. Shortly thereafter, she discovered she was pregnant again and Camilla was born on October 26, 2021. She nicknamed them “irish twins“.

Credit: TikTok

Irish twins are two children born within a year of each other or born in the same calendar year. The term has become popular and dates back to very ancient times. It was used in a derogatory sense, referring to the Irish immigrants who arrived in England and the United States in the 1800s. They were frowned upon for what was called a “lack of birth control“. Births that occurred in rapid succession.

Lorena Hinnawi’s viral video

In her video, the tiktoker explained:

Coming home from the hospital with a baby, only to find I’m pregnant again. . . Now my baby has a baby. Can’t wait to see them grow together!

Credit: TikTok

There are numerous comments received from many users. Many have told their story and that of their parents. Births with siblings, less than a year apart! Just like it also happened to Britney Spears and Tori Spelling.

Britney Spears became mother of her first child, now 17, on September 14, 2005 and of the second, now 16, on September 12, 2006.

Tori Spelling, on the other hand, is the mother of 5 children: Aron born on March 13, 2007, Stella Doreen born on June 9, 2008, Hattie Margaret born on October 10, 2011, Finn Davey born on August 30, 2012 and Beau Dean born on March 2, 2017.