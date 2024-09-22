In a related context, Israeli Channel 12 reported that about 15 projectiles were launched a short while ago for the second time within hours from Lebanese territory towards cities in northern Israel.

As for the “Israel Hayom” website, it confirmed “the launch of a new batch of missiles for the third time from Lebanon towards the northern cities.”

Before that, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced, at dawn on Sunday, that it had targeted the Ramat David base and airport, located southeast of Haifa, with dozens of missiles.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it “targeted the Ramat David base and airport with dozens of Fadi 1 and Fadi 2 missiles, in response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the deaths of many civilians.”

The American website “Axios” indicated that “Hezbollah launched medium-range missiles at areas south of Haifa on Sunday morning, and greatly expanded the scope of its attacks.”