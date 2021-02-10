The PM of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, said that this week there would be a meeting to consider changing how the restrictions work.

Mr. Moreno stated that they were considering dropping the quarantine period down from 14 to 10 days, if the contagion rate in any given municipality shows a constant decrease during that period.

“If a municipality has its non-essential businesses shut down, they would be able to reopen,” he explained.

Furthermore, the frequency of evaluations per week would drop from twice a week to only once, as the third wave appears to be abating. At the moment, the committee of medical expert meets on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The PM also announced that his cabinet was working on an “important package of direct aid” for small businesses, shopkeepers and autonomous so that they can “hold on until we are over the worse of the pandemic.”

He also called on the Central Government to come up with a “rescue plan” for the hostelry, hospitality & trading sector. He also requested that shopkeepers who have had to close their businesses don’t have to pay taxes such as IVA.

Concerning the AstraZeneca anti-viral drug, the PM pointed out that its level of efficiency in people over 55 is diminished and therefore the population over 55 would not receive this particular vaccine. This will require reshuffling the vaccine-roll-out program.

