My Dress-Up Darling It is a manga work by Fukuda Shinichi, a first anime adaptation was released in 2022 and although the release date of a second season has not yet been announced, it was confirmed that it is in production. In the meantime, and perhaps to prepare the way for a comeback, a special event was reported in which official merchandise will be sold.

Original products with summer illustrations will be sold, on Saturday, August 24 at PremiumShops located in four cities in Japan. There will even be collaborative clothingTo inform about the event, a beautiful original illustration of Marin wearing traditional summer attire was provided.

It is worth noting that the first season of the anime My Dress-Up Darling is being broadcast in Japan. So it is beginning to be suspected that we could be facing a new announcement for the next season, we will have to wait for confirmation.

On the other hand, even though anime fans are beginning to despair of the anime, manga readers share the feeling, because the narrative began to seem repetitive to them, perhaps My Dress-Up Darling is in a complex moment for its audience. While things are going on, we can remember Marin Kitagawa with the summer promotional illustration:

Let’s hope our young protagonists return to our screens soon!

What is My Dress-Up Darling about? Where can I watch the anime series?

The anime series is available on the Crunchyroll platform, you can watch it here. The first season has twelve episodes.

My Dress-Up Darling tells the story of a pair of teenagers who are building their professional aspirations. Marin is a very beautiful girl who loves cosplaying her favorite characters, while Gojo specializes in making traditional dolls (hina). When Marin meets Gojo, she asks him to help her bring her characters to life with different outfits within her budget.

The boys begin to know each other better, to build a bond and to socialize with people who share their interests. In addition, they also recognize themselves, their desires and what they are willing to do for them.

