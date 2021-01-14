Comics The original Tintti drawing was auctioned for more than 3 million euros

The image drawn by Hergé is a printout of the front cover of the Blue Lotus comic that never ended up on the cover of the official comic.

Cartoonist Hergen The original Tintti drawing by the company was sold at auction for a record price of almost 3.2 million euros on Thursday. News agencies AFP and Reuters, among others, report the matter.

The image sold at the Artcurial auction house in Paris is a print Blue lotus from the front cover of a cartoon from 1936. The picture was bought by a private collector.

The creation, made with gouache, ink, and watercolor, is a 34-centimeter-square square picture with Tintti and the Milou dog peeking out of a porcelain pot. In the background is a picture of a red and black dragon.

However, the image never ended up on a comic book cover because the publisher found it too expensive to print. The lawsuit ended up with a simplified version of the same image.

Belgian Hergé, real name Georges Remi, became famous for his beloved Tintti comics, in which the adventurer Tintti, whiskey captain Haddock and the distracted Professor Tuhatkauno are adventurous.

During the lifetime of Hergé, who died in 1983, 230 million Tintti comics were sold, and popularity has not waned since. Hergé’s original drawings are of interest to collectors and investors and have been sold for millions of euros in the past.

In 2016, the original drawing Ink on the moon’s crust was sold for EUR 1.55 million, which was the most expensive single comic page sold at the time.

To date, Hergé’s most expensive cartoon work was sold for 2.65 million euros in 2014. It was a two-page painting from 1942 drawn by Hergé.

Comic book expert and author Rob Salkowitz it was no surprise that the record was broken again.

“Tintti is the most iconic and beloved character in the European cartoon temple, with fans around the world. Because the supply of original pages is limited, their prices always get very high, ”he told AFP.