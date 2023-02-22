Comics | The author of the Lassi ja Leevi cartoon is returning after a 28-year hiatus

Bill Watterson retired from cartooning at the peak of his career in 1995.

American comic book artist Bill Watterson releases new material after a break of almost 30 years.

Watterson is known for being loved Lassi and Leevi – about his cartoon, which has been published in thousands of newspapers around the world, including Helsingin Sanomat. The last one Lassi and Leevi –he drew his strip at the age of 37 in 1995. The comic had been published since 1985.

Now 64-year-old Watterson, to the surprise and delight of his fans, will publish a new cartoon for adults this year. Watterson’s return is announced by the publishing company Andrews McMeel Publishing.

Watterson and cartoonist John Kascht have made a collaboration called an animal fairy tale The Mysteries, which will be published in October. The publishing company describes the work as a “compelling, provocative story that invites the reader to examine their place in the universe and their responsibility towards other people and our planet”.

Cartoon experts tell For The Guardianthat Watterson is not comfortable in public.

“He wants his art to speak for itself. He doesn’t feel comfortable being an advocate for comics. He prefers people to read and experience the comics themselves rather than through his speeches,” says Jenny RobbCurator of the Billy Ireland Comics Library and Museum at Ohio University.

In recent decades, Watterson has focused on making other art.

“It’s quite understandable that before long he would find a project that he wants to share with the public,” says Robb.