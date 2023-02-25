Comics | Nightwish’s Tuomas Holopainen was dismayed by Disney’s decision: “After all, this is all about Wokeism”

Two of Don Rosa’s Roope Ankka stories will not be republished, the Disney company said. Changes have been made to the classics for decades.

Finland songwriter and keyboardist of the band Nightwish, one of the most famous Roope Ankka fans Tuomas Holopainen is upset by the Disney company’s decision to end the two Don Rosa’s reprints of the Roope Ankka story by

The decision concerns stories that are known by names in Finnish The world’s richest Duck and Dreams through life.

“Wokeism, of course this is what it’s all about. It’s easy to virtue-signal your own virtue to the world by grasping at such trivialities, instead of grasping the real problems. Like, for example, the much-speculated Disney employee treatment and social security,” Holopainen criticized.

He uses two disputed terms, of which wokeism is related to political awareness, especially regarding discrimination. Some value conservatives have used it as a derogatory expression, where the pursuit of political correctness is considered to go to excess.

Virtue signaling is also a term used by some value conservatives, which means the expression of social opinions with the aim that the listeners consider the speaker a good person.

In international in the news, it is assumed that the decision was related to the black zombie character named Bombi, who was the first to draw Carl Barks. Holopainen also thinks so.

“As if there was anything racist or offensive in any of Rosa’s stories! Disney’s decision is absolutely ridiculous. And a double standard. The lafka in question still quite visibly romanticizes and idealizes, for example, piracy Pirates of the Caribbean in its franchise.”

Holopainen also considers the decision problematic in terms of freedom of speech.

“Freedom of speech is a basic pillar of democracy and a functioning society, and this kind of art censorship has nasty Orwellian undertones. There are unfortunately many similar examples from the recent past.”

Holopainen gave joint interviews with Don Rosa in 2014 when the artist visited Finland and drew a portrait of Holopaise. In the same year, Holopainen released a solo album about Roope Ankka.

“I am very sorry for Don. But he is certainly aware that 99.9 percent of his fans will not sign this decision.”

Don Rosa presents the portrait he drew of Tuomas Holopainen in 2014.

HS got An email comment from Don Rosa earlier this week in which the artist wondered how comic book collectors like himself would react when his entire collection Roope Anka’s life and deeds 1–12 can no longer publish. The same applies to collections that contain Dreams through life – story.

In Finland and, for example, in Norway, sales of Don Rosa’s albums have started to grow, as even the last fans want to ensure that these two stories are included in their collections. The series are not rare in Finland in themselves, as they have been published many times. The publication lists of the stories can be found from here and from this link.

For the time being, there is uncertainty about whether the ban also applies by Carl Barks publications featuring a zombie character named Bombi.

“No idea,” Don Rosa wrote to HS. “Since the situation was told, I decided that it was none of my business.”

Duck Castle the worldview in itself has received criticism from researchers for decades. In those days, for example, a professor was influential by Ariel Dorfman and sociologist by Armand Mattelart How to read Donald Duck (1972, Finnish translation 1980).

“We presented that Disney cartoons have oppressive sexuality, third world natives were portrayed as savages and idiots, wealth is never created by workers but always by investors, and crime was associated with ethnic minorities,” Dorfman summarized the content In his guest essay for The Guardian in 2018.

The book was pamphlet-like, like the researcher arguing about Don Rosa Katja J. Kontturi considers in his dissertation Duck Castle – a gate between two worlds: Don Rosa’s Disney comics as postmodern fantasy. You can read the dissertation behind this link.

Konturi believes that Don Rosa’s cartoons are very layered and the ducks do not try to subjugate the strangers they meet in them. According to the researcher, Rosa drew her cartoons in the context of the 1990s, where colonialist and imperialist features were already seen as living and politically incorrect phenomena of the time.

The Disney Company himself has admitted for decades that his content deserves criticism and has made changes to even his most classic stories.

For example, the year 1940 Fantasy– the part considered racist was removed from the film before the new cinema distribution in 1969. The same deletion was also made for the 1991 video release.

“At our house there is nothing to add to the matter and no official statement. Stories Matter website might be useful”, the Disney company answered HS’s question about the Don Rosa decision.

The Stories Matter website gives examples of Disney stories that contain “negative and false depictions of peoples and cultures”.

“These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” the Disney company emphasizes.

Disney says that it is “reimagining certain scenes”, i.e. making changes. However, the main method is to keep the contents unchanged, adding instructions that tell, for example, Aristocats, Dumbo and Peter Pan’s about the “harmful stereotypes” in the stories.

Unclear is for now why keeping the content unchanged with the addition of instructions could not also be applied to the two stories of Don Rosa.

Or why, in addition to the cleaned up versions, the original versions should not be published, like the author by Roald Dahl publisher decided on Friday after the censorship uproar.

