Comics Hollywood actress Jamie Lee Curtis again faned Ismo Leikola and at the same time told interesting news: The world-famous mother had to become an ambassador to Finland

“We need your humor,” Jamie Lee Curtis wrote to Leikola on social media.

Comedian Ismo Leikolan and a Hollywood actor Jamie Lee Curtisin comradeship on social media has continued.

Leikola says on his Instagram account that he is in Finland and will stay for a few months. He praises life here, despite the coronavirus, much more normal than in Los Angeles and even ate at a restaurant.

The stand-up comedian also says he made a book about his American time with his wife Angelikan with. He also says he got on the stage for the first time since March which has felt awesome.

Leikolan the update spawned a lot of fond comments from both Finland and the United States. The most famous of them is probably the actor who has had a long career in Hollywood Jamie Lee Curtis, who welcomed Leikola back to the United States and said “we need” his humor.

Curtis is known, among other things Halloweenmovies as well A fish called Wanda movies.

To the message was also accompanied by a small piece of news. In his comment, Curtis said that his mother had been offered the position of ambassador from Finland in 1964 as president Lyndon B. Johnson under the administration. However, the mother had refused the offer.

“It’s a shame because I think it would have been an awesome experience,” Curtis writes.

Jamie Lee Curtis ’parents are Actors Tony Curtis (left) and Janet Leigh.­

For Curtis himself, a wash would probably have meant moving to Finland, as he himself was 6 years old at the time. Her mother is an actress Janet Leigh (real name Jeanette Helen Morrison), best known for its role Alfred Hitchcockin in a horror movie Psycho (1960).

Curtis is faned Leikola before. In April, he shared Leikola’s video on his Instagram account and admired his humor. The video is from Leikola’s past stand up gig, where he reflects on the many different meanings of the word “shit” (shit) in English.

When sharing the video, Curtis said he wanted to share the joy and laughter with the people and would be happy to provide a mention of the “type” he was looking for, as long as it became clear who he was. According to Curtis, his appearance was – in keeping with the theme – funny as shit.

“Type” was quickly revealed to be Leikola.

Jamie Lee Curtis became famous for his Halloween movies, the first of which was completed in 1978. In the 2020s, he has made two new Halloween movies.­

As it is Leikola has educated the American audience about the nuances of the language. When he appeared for the first time talk show host Conan O’Brien Conanprogram in early 2018, he joked about the word “ass” with different meanings.

James Cordenin in the late-night agenda At The Late Late Show Leikola joked about how “no means no”.