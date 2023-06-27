From 7 to 9 July the first edition of the event will be held in Cassano Magnano (Varese). Comics & Games Parade, dedicated to comics and video games. It will be possible to purchase tickets through the platform HE SAYS in two formats, the one for single days at €11.50 or the full pass at €17.50 which will allow us to access every day.

Among the guests there will be many important names from the world of Italian dubbing, including Gianluca Iacono, Giulia Maniglio, Simone Lupinacci and many others. Thanks to different thematic areas it will be possible to participate in contests, workshops and even tournaments of some games.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the organizers.

COMICS & GAMES PARADE – The first edition of the festival that unites the most varied worlds of pop culture 7-9 July, Cassano Magnago (VA) – a multiverse of Italian and international comics, authors, cosplayers, creators, games and videogames, cinema, live music and traditional cuisine Announced the first edition Of Comics & Games Paradea multiverse of fantasy and entertainment that unites the most diverse worlds of pop culture, from 7 to 9 July in the’Party Area of ​​Cassano Magnago. Tickets are only available on the DICE ticketing and discovery platform. Comics & Games Parade promotes nerd culture by offering a full immersive experience in a world made of at affordable prices Italian and international comics, authors, publishing houses, cosplayers, creators, games and videogames, animation cinema, live music and good food: tickets for the single days of 8 and 9 July are available for €11.50, while the 3-day full pass is available for €17.50. Gianluca Iacono (voice actor in Dragon Ball, How I Met Your Mother and Gordon Ramsay), John Muciaccia (Art Attack host), George Vanni (composer and songwriter of unforgettable songs for anime like Dragonball and Pokemon), Giulia Maniglio (voice actress in Fire Force, Made in Abyss and Aggretsuko), Stephen Bersola (singer and author of Yamato Video theme songs), Simone Lupinacci (Deku’s voice in My Hero Academia), Frederick Viola (voice actor for Bakugo, Ichigo, and V from Cyberpunk 2077), Elise George (voice actress in Spy X Family and Maki Oze), Stefano Lucato of the Manga Boys are just some of the guests announced who will participate in the unmissable three days. In the large space Area Feste of Cassano Magnago, the Comics & Games Parade has set up various thematic areas. fromMARKET AREA where to find your own comics, manga, anime, models, action figures, cabinets, board games, miniatures, card games, accessories, favorite collector’s gadgets, at COSPLAY VILLAGE, which will host contests with very rich prizes, fashion shows, meetings with cosplayer guests of national and international importance. There will be activities such as karaoke, karacosplay and thematic workshops; it will be possible to participate for free in workshops, virtual experiences or high-level role-playing games with card tournaments in the area CARD GAMES And ARCADE AREA with original cabinets from the 80s and 90s. On stage at Comics & Games Parade will also be scheduled a review of J/K-Pop shows and concerts enriched by pop contests & showcasesplay dance, flashmob, k-pop market and numerous guests and amateur performances by fans of the genre. In the Japanese culture of manga and anime there is never a lack of attention for food. For this reason, one of the pillars of this event will be this special culinary world that combines reality and imagination. The program, continuously updated, can be consulted on the official website: https://comicsparade.it/ Tickets only on DICE

https://dice.fm/bundles/comics-and-games-parade-98qn?lng=en

Source: Astarte Agency