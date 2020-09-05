Comics A new comic starts at HS on Sunday – a rare family comic in Finland is made by a couple who took on “the whole child’s job” in their forties

The Juvenile Cartoon by Jyrki Vainio and Aurora Raiskinen replaces Pertti Jarla’s Ice Spot.

Right such a comic has never been made in Finland.

This is what the authors of the new comic in HS Sunday magazine claim Jyrki Vainio and Aurora Raiskinen.

“Its name is not Haalea Vesku as we first thought,” Vainio says and both laugh.

The name of the cartoon is Immature. It replaces Pertti Jarlan Icing Speden, when Jarla started as a cartoonist for HS’s editorial page. By the way, Jarla and Vainio have been friends since their studies, which means that the districts are small.

Immature tells about the daily life of a family with children. The intention is to make a completely different cartoon than, for example, cracklings and cracklings Fingerpori, swearing hedgehog and Horrible nature, Raiskinen says.

“We don’t come to the skin the same way. Stripes can have spikes, but softer, ”he continues.

“I was shocked to realize that we don’t currently have a domestic family comic,” Vainio says.

According to Vainio, a lot of family comics have been made in magazines, but “we have them American and decades old”.

“When both have a comic book background, we observed situations and came to the conclusion that Finnish everyday life is so different from American that there are a lot of things here that American comics do not cover,” Vainio says.

In the immature series, the family is at the center.­

The previous approximately similar Finnish cartoon in Helsingin Sanomat was Timo Mäkelän and Merja Heikkinen Little cruel stories, which appeared in 1997-1999.

Recently, according to Vainio and Raiskinen, the only Finnish cartoon dealing with the same subject JP Ahosen Wildest North, which has been published in Aamulehti since 2003, but is now on an indefinite break.

With persecution and Raiskinen has a 3-year-old child.

According to Raiskinen, they left for “the whole child’s job” at a slightly older age, closer to forty.

“We imagined we were the last Mohicans until we suddenly realized that aha from all sides comes child news. Maybe here is a generational experience. ”

Vainio adds that in the current generation of forties, many have just begun to establish themselves. First, it is hung in the studies that knows how long and the work has been unstable for a long time. The structure of life is different from previous generations.

Immature refers to three generations: children, the parents of children who are still in their forties into adulthood, whatever that ever means, and the parents of these parents who are gradually beginning to face aging, and the lifelong activity begins to shift to a narrowing circle of life.

“So I hope you can get a broader picture of the small topic,” Vainio says.

“Not right away, though,” Raiskinen adds.

First Immature-strip is pure slapstick and pun.

When it comes to a weekly Sunday series, it necessarily opens slowly, Vainio and Raiskinen say.

In any case, there will be recurring characters and probably a longer-term narrative as well. However, the follow-up series is not.

Vainio’s background is in comics, but in recent years he has been known mainly as a cartoonist. Ilta-Sanomat publishes Vainio cartoons twice a week and Turku Sanomat three times a week. In addition, Länsiväylä and Vantaan Sanomat publish one Vainio cartoon per week.

Aurora Raiskinen and Jyrki Vainio­

Immature for Vainio has developed a new kind of style.

“I have a terribly established style of drawing that people will probably recognize.”

“That’s where the potted beak comes from,” Raiskinen says.

“French-Belgian potted beaks,” Vainio replies but says that there are no them now.

“Significant artistic detachment! The nose has been reduced! ”

The format of the Sunday page is pretty small. Several squares, but the size is not much more than in a caricature of one square in Ilta-Sanomat, Vainio says.

“So it has had to be reduced. I went to look for new technology and style, which means that there is also creative renewal here. ”

Perhaps the biggest change is that when Vainio has been drawing with a brush throughout his career so far, Vainio makes the teenage ones with a marker.

“Perhaps, however, that marker is the innermost of this form of expression.”

Raiskinen in turn, is a party costume designer by profession. She has a bridal studio on Museokatu.

Where did the idea for the collaboration come from?

At least that is a favorite cartoon of both Jeff Smithin Bone heads and that the couple have met each other at cartoon festivals.

“I found that the character who made the caricatures is that I write gageja, jokes, not so much people and stories, ”Vainio says and turns to Raiskinen.

“When I got the idea for the cartoon, I told you that Do you think you could help?”

“And I answered even before you had time to stop,” Raiskinen says.

“And you answered before I had time to ask,” Vainio says at the same time.

According to Raiskinen, a factor to be taken seriously in the fashion scene should focus “simply on one’s own thing”.

“But few settle in any tray. I have been using their own creativity by writing in a drawer and anonymously to the network. Creating characters, thinking about their history and more is familiar. ”

When working with wedding dresses and brides, the psychological eye develops as if unnoticed, Raiskinen says. It is a must to learn to read the things and gestures that take place around.

Raiskinen has already helped with visual filing, for example in a modern street scene, in Vainio’s cartoons.

Vainio says that his creativity “has been immersed in his own thoughts, turned inwards. on the basis of more people to the comments I have often passed the time with blinders on, what … “

“You’ve been pretty blind,” Raiskinen says in between.

“Literally, yeah, for environmental issues,” Vainio says and laughs.

The first Adolescent cartoon will be published in Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday, September 6.