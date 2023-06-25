Our special correspondent Luca Porro took some photos of the cosplay present at Comicon of Bergamowhich you can see in the gallery summary reported below for the event taking place this weekend in the Lombard city.

In the photos we see a somewhat varied assortment: ranging from Deadpool to Spider-Man, from Rei Ayanami to Misty, there really is a bit of everything in the collection of images sent by Luca at the Comicon in Bergamo.

You can therefore see this mixture of various reinterpretations in the gallery shown above, with some glimpses of the fair but above all costumes, wigs and accessories reproduced in a truly impeccable way.

The Comicon of Bergamo took place from 23 to 25 June 2023, so today is his final day. It is a fair dedicated to comics, manga, animation but not only: there are many events scheduled and they also include the worlds of cinema, TV series and video games.

Among special guests of the Bergamo Comicon of 2023 there were Giorgio Cavazzano, Sio, Milo Manara, Cristina d’Avena, Bruno Bozzetto, Fraffrog, Leo Ortolani and many others, including characters more akin to the videogame universe such as Sabaku no Maiku and Cydonia, therefore it was an event capable of covering a considerable amount and variety of tastes and passions.