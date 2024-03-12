Comicon Napoli 2024 is approaching: let's take a look at the great guests expected, from Final Fantasy and Dungeons & Dragons, for this edition.

The is approaching Comicon Naples 2024which returns to the Mostra d'Oltremare from 24 to 28 April 2024 for the XXIV edition of the event, with a program of guests definitely exceptional, putting it together comics, cinema and TV series, video gamesGames and more. Among the major innovations is a special event dedicated to the animated series Hazbin Hotel, in the company of the Italian voice actors of the Prime Video series, during which some new exclusive content will be shown, but in addition to various other initiatives ranging from the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons at a meeting focused on Final Fantasy.

Frank Mentzer from Dungeons & Dragons Frank Mentzer As for the celebration of Dungeons & Dragons, it will take place at the Naples Comicon Frank Mentzer, legendary figure in the world of D&D as the author of some of the best-selling and most famous editions of the game. He is one of the main authors of the famous "Red Box", which represented a sort of foundation of the classic role-playing game, introducing millions of players to the RPG and making it accessible to a vast and diversified audience between the Basic, Expert, Companion, Master and Immortal Set. Mentzer will participate in some events and panels where he will tell anecdotes about the genesis of D&D, the creative process behind its iconic editions and his vision on the evolution of role-playing games. An exhibition will also be dedicated to 50 years of D&D within Comicon.