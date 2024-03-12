Comicon Napoli 2024 is approaching: let's take a look at the great guests expected, from Final Fantasy and Dungeons & Dragons, for this edition.
The is approaching Comicon Naples 2024which returns to the Mostra d'Oltremare from 24 to 28 April 2024 for the XXIV edition of the event, with a program of guests definitely exceptional, putting it together comics, cinema and TV series, video gamesGames and more.
Among the major innovations is a special event dedicated to the animated series Hazbin Hotel, in the company of the Italian voice actors of the Prime Video series, during which some new exclusive content will be shown, but in addition to various other initiatives ranging from the celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons at a meeting focused on Final Fantasy.
Frank Mentzer from Dungeons & Dragons
As for the celebration of Dungeons & Dragons, it will take place at the Naples Comicon Frank Mentzerlegendary figure in the world of D&D as the author of some of the best-selling and most famous editions of the game.
He is one of the main authors of the famous “Red Box”, which represented a sort of foundation of the classic role-playing game, introducing millions of players to the RPG and making it accessible to a vast and diversified audience between the Basic, Expert, Companion, Master and Immortal Set.
Mentzer will participate in some events and panels where he will tell anecdotes about the genesis of D&D, the creative process behind its iconic editions and his vision on the evolution of role-playing games. An exhibition will also be dedicated to 50 years of D&D within Comicon.
Yasumi Matsuno
As for Final Fantasy, the special event is mostly focused on encountering Yasumi Matsunoone of the most important designers in the JRPG field, in particular with regards to strategic games, author of fundamental works in the field for Quest, Square Enix and Level-5.
Yasumi Matsuno will be a guest for the first time at the Naples Comicon, where he will tell different aspects of his work and background on the creation of some of his best-known works such as Final Fantasy Tactics, Vagrant Story, Tactics Ogre and Final Fantasy XII.
Other guests will then include the journalist and commentator Pierluigi Pardo (official voice of the FIFA and EA Sports FC series), the astronaut Paolo Nespoli, the science communicator Adrian Fartade and the writer Luca Perri, as well as the actor Stanislav Janevski, who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Liang Azha, Chinese author of the successful webtoons All of You, Checkmate! Capture My Heart and Starting with a Lie and, finally, Vincenzo Comunale with his live show.
