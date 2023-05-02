We offer you some of the best cosplays made on the occasion of Comicon Naples 2023 which ended yesterday, selected by Vincenzo Lettera, Francesco Serino, Lorenzo “Kobe” Fazio and Alessia Mariani, the correspondents of Multiplayer.it, the event’s media partner, at the event.

The XXIII edition of Comicon in Naples recorded a record turnout, with over 170,000 visitors arriving from all over Italy and beyond. Obviously, a thematic area dedicated to Cosplay could not be missing, which was attended by numerous cosplayers ready to impersonate their favorite characters taken from manga, anime, video games, TV series, movies.

As we can see in the gallery below, there is certainly no shortage of variety. It starts from great classics like Goku and Chi-Chi’s Dragon BallMarvel heroes like Spider-Man, Captain America and Deadpool and Japanese manga like Demon Slayer, Sailoor Moon and Chainsaw Man.

Of course, space also for cosplay taken from video games. For example in the gallery below we can see representations of Joel and Ellie from The Last of Usan idle Sonic the Hedgehog, characters from Genshin Impact’s extensive cast, Ranni from Elden Ring, and the creepy Pyramid Head from Silent Hill.

What do you think, what are the cosplays that you liked the most? Let us know in the comments below.