The organizers of NAPLES Comicon 2024 have released all the details on the highly anticipated concert dedicated to the maestro Hitoshi Sakimoto. The event will be held on April 26th from 12pm to 1pm at the Auditorium of the Mediterranean Theatre, and access will be free for COMICON entrance ticket holders. However, given the reduced capacity of the theatre only 800 people will be able to access itand to do so you will need to book a place by showing up at the theater on the day of the eventwith tickets being distributed in order of arrival while seats last.

The concert Hitoshi Sakimoto – New Gaming Worlds will be performed by New Scarlatti Orchestraled by the maestro Giuseppe Galiano. Among the songs that will be performed, space will also be given to the soundtrack of UNICORN OVERLORD, the most recent work written by Sakimoto-san. He will be present in the room Richterco-author of the game's soundtrack, together with the other members of BASISCAPE.

Sakimoto-san will take the stage during the concert for a short speech and a greeting to all his Italian fans.

NEW GAMING WORLDS: THE MUSIC OF MASTER SAKIMOTO, FROM FINAL FANTASY TO UNICORN OVERLORD, PERFORMED BY THE NEW SCARLATTI ORCHESTRA For the first time in Italy Hitoshi Sakimoto, the Ennio Morricone of videogame music, in a concert event performed by the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti! For the XXIV edition of the festival, COMICON organizes a unique event for its audience: the first concert dedicated to the Ennio Morricone of videogame music, Hitoshi Sakimoto. The show Hitoshi Sakimoto – New Gaming Worlds will celebrate one of the most important composers in the history of video games with the extraordinary performance of the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti. From the early 2000s to today, they are more than 180 songs that the Japanese artist has written, offering an infinite number of emotions to gamers of all ages. Sensei Sakimoto is the author of the soundtracks for titles such as Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy Tactics, Valkyria Chronicles, Odin Sphere and many others. For the first time guest at the Festival, the Master Sakimoto will be protagonist of an exclusive event and will be honored by an ensemble proud of the city of Naples. The Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti, born following the dissolution of the Scarlatti RAI Orchestra, has been involved in numerous shows since 1993 in important Italian and foreign centers, with a repertoire that ranges from baroque to contemporary music. With the aim of protecting, disseminating and enriching the musical heritage of Italy and Naples, the NOS stands out as a flagship of Italian cultural expression throughout the world. The performance of the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti, which will be directed by Maestro Giuseppe Galiano, will focus on Sakimoto's most famous songs, but will also allow the public to listen to some unreleased OSTs. In world premiere outside Japan, they will be performed the songs taken from Unicorn Overlord, a Vanillaware/Atlus video game recently released and already at the top of the sales charts in many countries, for which Sakimoto produced the soundtrack. Richter, co-author of the OST of, will also be present in the room Unicorn Overlord together with the other members of Basiscape, the leading company in videogame music founded by Sakimoto. Also, during the concert, Maestro Sakimoto will go on stage for a short speech and greetings to the Italian public. The concert is scheduled for on April 26th, from 12.00 to 13.00. Given the capacity of the Mediterranean Theater Auditorium, seats are limited to a maximum of 800 spectators. Although the event is totally free for people with a COMICON ticket, it will still be It is necessary to reserve a place to watch the show. To obtain the free invitation, you will need to go to the Mediterranean Theater (where the concert will also take place) the same day of the event. Tickets will be distributed in order of arrival until seats are filled. We can't wait to see you immersed in the splendid soundtracks of the video games that marked your childhood and beyond. We look forward to seeing you at COMICON!

Source: NAPLES Comicon