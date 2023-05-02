Comicon Naples established with the 23rd edition a record of attendance: they were good 170,000 visitors who crowded the event, which will return next year from 25 to 28 April, while from 23 to 25 June 2023 there will be the first edition of Comicon Bergamo.

Let’s talk about unreleased numbers for the Neapolitan fair, the result of recognition by the public, operators and guests with respect to the quality of the cultural and artistic offer: the official press release speaks of “over 30,000 covered m2, 50,000 of open space, an 850-seat theater covered and an open-air arena with 5,500 seats, 380 exhibitors, more than 300 guests, over 400 events and 7,000 accredited professionals from various sectors.”

The plan was particularly rich for all the thematic areas (Comics, Cinema and TV series, Videogames, Games, Asian, Music, Cosplay, Kids, Neverland, PizzaCon), while among the guests and events there were the Magister Giorgio Cavazzano, the poster artist Mirka Andolfo; the special screening of the film The Flash, The Jackal with the series Pesci piccoli – An agency. Lots of ideas. Little budget; the Game Director Pu Liu, Milo Manara with the comic adaptation of The Name of the Rose, the concert with Cristina D’Avena, 20 exhibitions and much more.

“We are very excited about this edition and this record that I would never have imagined reaching when in 1998 we organized the first edition of Comicon together with a few friends”, declared Claudio Curcio, President of Comicon. “Our festival is the result of a great team effort, full of young people and full of enthusiasm.”

“In addition to occupying the entire fair structure with exhibitors and exhibitions related to the Ninth Art, we invaded the city with 20 exhibitions in the main international cultural institutes. Every day we had 600 direct and 400 external collaborators, and we directly employed 900 nights in accommodation facilities. Many international visitors, such as the delegation of the Korean Government with whom we have signed a collaboration agreement.”

“We are happy to see the results of an intense work, a planning on which we are committed with extreme passion: Comicon at the center of a hub of creativity of national and international caliber, capable of combining culture, art and entertainment with job opportunities and business. A project with one of the highest economic impacts for similar events in Italy”, said Carlo Cigliano, General Manager of Comicon.

“We have important institutional partners such as the Campania Region, whom we sincerely thank, and we are proud that COMICON has attracted major sponsors such as Alcott, Crodino, Open Fiber, Caffè Borbone, Forst. The collaborations with Naples Airport, Trenitalia, Anm are also extraordinary , Eav, Gls, Ditron Group, Red Bull, Wacom and CIAL which makes COMICON eco-friendly.”