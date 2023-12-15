If you are interested, you can purchase tickets for the Naples Comicon 2024 at this address . Below is the complete list of rates.

It started ticket sales of the Comicon Naples 2024 which will take place at the Mostra d'Oltremare, which will take place from 25 to 28 April . The price of the daily ticket is 16 euros, while with the season ticket which guarantees access to all four days of the event it goes up to 38 euros.

Among the international guests there is also the composer Hitoshi Sakimoto

The Comicon Napoli 2024 poster created by Mike del Mundo

The twenty-fourth edition of the event will have a strong international impetus, with many guests of the highest level. For example, the official poster was made by Mike of the World, one of the most well-known and appreciated American artists who worked on X-Men, Avengers, Spawn and 3 Worlds / 3 Moons. For the occasion, the artist will propose for the first time in Italy a selection of his paintings, illustrations and covers, inspired by his passion for street art and hip hop music.

Igort, stage name of Igor Tuveri, is one of the most well-known and influential Italian and European cartoonists, author of award-winning graphic novels such as “Russian Notebooks”, “Japanese Notebooks” and “5 is the perfect number”, from which it was based a movie. He will hold the role of magister of the 2024 edition of the Naples Comicon, taking care of a series of cultural activities within the event's program.

The Naples Comicon 2024 will also host the first orchestral concert dedicated to Hitoshi Sakimotothe famous Japanese composer who created the soundtracks of over 180 video games, including Final Fantasy 12, Final Fantasy Tactics, the Valkyria Chronicles series, Vagrant Story, Gradius V, Tekken Advance, Radiant Silvergun.

The concert will take place in the Auditorium (Mediterranean Theatre) of the festival, and the limited places will be managed by reservation at the Comicon Point from the same morning of the show.

For the first time at Comicon Napoli there will also be John Romita Jr.the cartoonist and artist of Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men, Daredevil: The Man Without Fear and living legend of American comics, and Glenn Fabry, the artist, cover artist of The Preacher and Eisner winner.

Furthermore, there will be the great and welcome return of Giorgio Vannisinger-songwriter and voice of the most beloved cartoon theme songs of the 2000s, who will perform in an unmissable concert.