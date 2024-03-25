Star Comics And Comicon Naples announce that the 2024 edition will host Katsuya Iwamuromangaka author of Shibatarianpublished in Japan on Shonen Jump+Shueisha's digital magazine.
The mangaka will meet fans with various autograph sessions, talks and panels where he will talk about his work. The Comicon will take place in Naples from 25th to 28th April, further details below.
THE NEW HORROR MANGA PROMISE KATSUYA IWAMURO WILL BE A GUEST OF STAR COMICS AT COMICON NAPLES 2024
On the occasion of the release in Italy of his debut work Shibatarian, the mangaka will be present at the Neapolitan event from 25 to 28 April to explore his disturbing imagery together with fans of horror fiction.
Perugia, 24 March 2024 – There's very little left to go COMICON Naples 2024, an event that is once again confirmed as one of the most important fairs in Italy dedicated to the world of comics, illustration, video games and the world of gaming. Arrived at XXIV edition, this year too the event promises to be the epicenter of a lively and stimulating dialogue between artists and enthusiasts, consolidating its role as a cultural catalyst and unmissable point of reference for those who wish to fully immerse themselves in pop culture. In this climate of great anticipation and enthusiasm, Star Comics announces its participation with the presence of a special guest which promises to leave its mark and represent the new frontiers of manga: Katsuya Iwamuro. The mangaka, one of new promises from the Japanese comics scenewill be present at COMICON from 25th to 28th April 2024 to celebrate the exit in Italy of Shibatarianhis first serialized work which has captivated readers all over the world since the first chapter published on Shōnen Jump+Shueisha's digital magazine.
Shibatarian tells the story of two boys, Hajime Sato And Hajime Shibata, united by an unusual friendship and a passion for cinema. But when passion turns into obsession, the boundary between the real and the unreal crumbles, giving rise to a narration that oscillates between light and shadow and which demonstrates theincredible graphic talent of Iwamuro. His ability to create atmospheres full of tension and suspense, thanks to a skilful use of the contrast between darkness and bright details, makes each page a work of art capable of capturing the reader's attention and slowly dragging him into the his psychedelic and dissonant universe, where terror and the grotesque intertwine thanks to the contrast between narrative violence and Shibata's lightness of character. The illustrations, delicate but powerfulfurther emphasize the disturbing element in the story, establishing Iwamuro as one of the most wildly brilliant pencils of recent years.
Since its debut, Shibatarian has captured the attention of the public, quickly becoming a publishing phenomenon upon its release in Shonen Jump+. Katsuya Iwamuro's work immediately reached the top of the charts, enjoying extraordinary success in a short time: 1,121,154 views on Shonen Jump+ after just one week after release and a very warm welcome also on an international level Manga Plus, the global counterpart to Shonen Jump+. This impact ushered in a new phenomenon that exceeded all expectations, offering readers a narrative experience that ventures into a compelling and disturbing universe. The paper edition, edited by Star Comics and released in Italy on April 24, 2024, will arrive right on the eve of COMICON Naples also in Variant Cover edition, offering fans and new readers the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the Iwamuro universe and share this experience directly with the author during the days of the event. Starting April 1, 2024, readers will be able to discover the front pages of Shibatarian with the postcard which will be given free in participating comic shops: the QR code on the postcard will in fact refer to afree digital preview.
During the event, the mangaka will participate in meetings with fans and various autograph sessions, as well as panels and talks where he will delve into the themes and inspirations behind the creation of Shibatarian. It will be a unique opportunity for fans of manga and horror fiction to interact directly with one of the most promising authors on the international scene. For all those who wish to discover one of the most frighteningly brilliant minds in the Japanese comics scene, all that remains is to go to COMICON Naples and discover the universe of Katsuya Iwamuro and his Shibatarian!
Source: Comicon, Star Comics
#COMICON #Naples #Katsuya #Iwamuro #guest #Star #Comics
Leave a Reply