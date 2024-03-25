Star Comics And Comicon Naples announce that the 2024 edition will host Katsuya Iwamuromangaka author of Shibatarianpublished in Japan on Shonen Jump+Shueisha's digital magazine.

The mangaka will meet fans with various autograph sessions, talks and panels where he will talk about his work. The Comicon will take place in Naples from 25th to 28th April, further details below.

THE NEW HORROR MANGA PROMISE KATSUYA IWAMURO WILL BE A GUEST OF STAR COMICS AT COMICON NAPLES 2024

On the occasion of the release in Italy of his debut work Shibatarian, the mangaka will be present at the Neapolitan event from 25 to 28 April to explore his disturbing imagery together with fans of horror fiction.

Perugia, 24 March 2024 – There's very little left to go COMICON Naples 2024, an event that is once again confirmed as one of the most important fairs in Italy dedicated to the world of comics, illustration, video games and the world of gaming. Arrived at XXIV edition, this year too the event promises to be the epicenter of a lively and stimulating dialogue between artists and enthusiasts, consolidating its role as a cultural catalyst and unmissable point of reference for those who wish to fully immerse themselves in pop culture. In this climate of great anticipation and enthusiasm, Star Comics announces its participation with the presence of a special guest which promises to leave its mark and represent the new frontiers of manga: Katsuya Iwamuro. The mangaka, one of new promises from the Japanese comics scenewill be present at COMICON from 25th to 28th April 2024 to celebrate the exit in Italy of Shibatarianhis first serialized work which has captivated readers all over the world since the first chapter published on Shōnen Jump+Shueisha's digital magazine.

Shibatarian tells the story of two boys, Hajime Sato And Hajime Shibata, united by an unusual friendship and a passion for cinema. But when passion turns into obsession, the boundary between the real and the unreal crumbles, giving rise to a narration that oscillates between light and shadow and which demonstrates theincredible graphic talent of Iwamuro. His ability to create atmospheres full of tension and suspense, thanks to a skilful use of the contrast between darkness and bright details, makes each page a work of art capable of capturing the reader's attention and slowly dragging him into the his psychedelic and dissonant universe, where terror and the grotesque intertwine thanks to the contrast between narrative violence and Shibata's lightness of character. The illustrations, delicate but powerfulfurther emphasize the disturbing element in the story, establishing Iwamuro as one of the most wildly brilliant pencils of recent years.