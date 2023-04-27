in conjunction with the Comicoc of Naples which will take place from 28 April to 1 May at the Mostra d’Oltremare, on the streets of Naples it will be possible to come across singular votive newsstands dedicated to Princess Zelda: a unique way to promote the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, out May 12 on Switch. Votive aedicules, small altars built by the community or private individuals as a symbol of devotion, traditionally describe a vocation for “icons” as an object of worship and have been widespread in Italy since ancient times. The initiative is the work of the artists Zeal Off and They Live, who became famous within the Neapolitan walls thanks to the stencils of the unstructured “Napoli” writing by Mc Connell, created in the winter of 2021, 35 years after the originals, to commemorate the proposed project by the Napoli Novantanove Foundation of Mirella Barracco. Located in the Fuorigrotta, Rione Sanità and in the Historic Center districts, the votive newsstands dedicated to Princess Zelda will remain in the city for the entire duration of the Comicon. Furthermore, during the same event, from 15.00 to 16.00 on Sunday 30 May, on the central stage it will be possible to attend a panel presided over by the creators Cydonia, Sabaku no Maiku and Terenas who will discuss the news announced so far in this regard to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.