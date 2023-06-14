Square Enix announced that during Comicon Bergamo to be held from 23 to 25 June at Fiera di Bergamo, Final Fantasy XVI will be the protagonist of a special panel with numerous guests to celebrate the launch of the new chapter of the franchise. The panel will be held on Saturday 24 June from 15.00 to 16.15 and will be introduced by an exclusive video message from Naoki Yoshida, Producer. Final Fantasy XVI, the next standalone chapter of the iconic series, will be the first to include Italian dubbing and to celebrate this milestone on stage there will also be the two Italian voice actors of Clive Rosfield and Benedikta Harman, Alessandro Capra and Katia Sorrentino. The panel will also see the participation of Sabaku No Maiku, Cydonia and Phenrir Mailoki, three content creators, who will talk about their experience with the game. Finally, all Final Fantasy XVI fans will be able to play the title at the fair in the Red Bull area, where there will also be a themed photo boot as well as the three cosplayers of Clive (Leon Chiro), Jill (Luce Cosplay) and Benedikta (Kamisa Malisa).