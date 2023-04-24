Over the years the Comicon of Naples has established itself as one of the most followed and loved events of the year by all fans of comics, animation and video games. For this reason from April 28th to May 1st Multiplayer.it will again be Comicon’s media partner and will be present at the fair to meet readers and tell the event with live streams on Twitch and special social events.

The 2023 edition of Comicon in Naples will be held, as per tradition, at Overseas Exhibition in Viale John Fitzgerald Kennedy 54 from 28 April to 1 May 2023. It is an event capable of attracting over 150,000 spectators which, this year too, promises to break every record: tickets are already almost all sold out, except for those on Fridays that you can buy on comicon official site.

Our Francesco Serino, Vincenzo Letter and Lorenzo “Kobe” Fazio will be present at the fair all four days to meet readers, show the event on Twitch and tell all the curiosities, the guests and behind the scenes through the social channels of Multiplayer.it. After last year’s booth tour, they’ll find a new way to get kicked out of the fair. Keep an eye on the live calendar for accurate Twitch appointment times.

In the Comicon 2023 program a large number of exceptional guests are present: from John Romero to Milo Manara, passing through Zerocalcare, Caparezza, Miki Yoshikawa and many others, for an event not to be missed.